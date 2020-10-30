CDC is lifting cruise ban in US waters

(CNN) — If you’re one of those people who have been eagerly awaiting the chance to take a cruise out of US ports, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention released a bit of good news for you on Friday.

The CDC said it’s letting its no-sail order for cruise ships in US waters expire on Saturday. In its place, the CDC has issued a “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order for Cruise Ships” that starts on Sunday, November 1.

But that doesn’t mean lots of ships full of passengers will be sailing like it’s 2019 starting next week — the keyword in this order is “conditional.”

The order is a first cautious step toward the resumption of cruising in an industry that has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic since the no-sail order was placed March 14.

Friday’s order applies to cruise ships with the capacity to carry at least 250 passengers.

