‘Christmas In Carolina’ stars local actor in holiday movie

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — With less than two months until Christmas, a new movie is on the way to help get you in the spirit for the holiday season.

The movie is titled ‘Christmas In Carolina’ and stars David L. Rowell in his first major motion picture.

- Advertisement -

Rowell is from South Carolina, but attended Brunswick Community College before breaking into acting.

‘Christmas In Carolina’ is due to be released on Roku November 1st, and Rowell says he is excited for people in the area to see it.

“It’s just ironic that somebody from such a small area could come out and land the leading man role,” Rowell said. “I’m very proud and very honored to do so.”

In addition to Rowell, the new movie also stars Kellie S. Williams and Darius McCrary from the iconic 90’s sitcom ‘Family Matters’.