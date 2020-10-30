Community rallies for gym owner hurt after falling through ceiling

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear community is coming together in a time of need to help out a local gym owner after a scary accident.

Ryan Gillespie owns Peak Athletics in Wilmington. A normal day on the job last week nearly turned devastating. Gillespie was working in the attic of the gym when the ceiling collapsed and he fell to the ground, suffering multiple fractures to his neck.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover his medical costs and has since raised more than $35,500. Sam Baker, who was with him when it happened, says he always helps other and now he needs the community’s help.

“He’s just a beacon and a light to so many people,” Baker said. “So, I wanted to be able to make sure that he made it through cause he knew he was just barely hanging on. It’s just been so great seeing the outstanding support from everybody in our community. We were able to reach over $25,000 in the first 48 hours.”

Gillespie is expected to have surgery on his neck in the coming weeks.

