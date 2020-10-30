Company wants COVID-19 survivors to give plasma to help develop treatment

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Multiple companies around the country are working hard to find a treatment for COVID-19.

CSL Plasma is now asking COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma with the hope they could help develop a treatment.

- Advertisement -

CSL Plasma in Wilmington is one of the money locations in the nationwide company currently seeing COVID plasma.

The plasma contains antibodies that could potentially help develop a treatment for the virus.

CSL Plasma is asking anyone who has had COVID-19 and is fully recovered to consider donating their plasma to help future patients.