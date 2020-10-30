Demonstration planned in solidarity with protests over Philadelphia shooting death

RALEIGH (WTVD) — Several small businesses in downtown Raleigh are weighing whether they need to board up their windows ahead of a planned demonstration in solidarity with protests over the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia.

42 & Lawrence was given a quote of $2,500 for a row of windows. Several spots like City Market, Skyhouse and the AT&T building are taking the plunge and boarding up.

There, crews were sawing down plywood, using nail guns and drilling boards into place.

Most store owners are wary about speaking out after enduring so much these last few months. There was looting and vandalism back in May during the George Floyd demonstrations.

