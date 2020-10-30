FBI investigation underway on UNCA campus; no lockdown in place

Faculty, staff and students at the University of North Carolina-Asheville were notified Friday, Oct. 30, that federal agents were on campus.

Chancellor Nancy Cable tells News 13 there is no threat to the campus.

In a statement, Chancellor Cable said, “I write to inform you that this morning the FBI was engaged in court authorized investigative activity on our campus. There is no threat to our campus. This is the extent of the information we are able to provide.”