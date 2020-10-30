Graham, Harrison near end of well-funded Senate fight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — In the U.S. Senate contest, South Carolina voters must make a choice.

They can reelect a powerful incumbent with a senior legislative role who has helped place conservative justices on the Supreme Court. Or they can opt for a new Democratic challenger who promises to focus on issues that he says will benefit working-class and minority communities across the state.

In his pursuit of a fourth term, Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing his most stalwart general election opponent to date, in the fundraising powerhouse of former state Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison.