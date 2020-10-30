Halloween costumes, decorations still in high demand despite pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s spooky season again and despite an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the local costume shops have seen good business among those celebrating Halloween.

Over the past few weeks, costume sales have skyrocketed in the area and Wilmington’s Halloween vendors are relieved.

They bought their costumes in bulk in February before the coronavirus was widespread.

After closing for months, many didn’t know if this year would be play a trick, or be a treat.

Halloween and More’s owner Scott Powell says business was slow for months until a couple of week ago when customers flooded the store, frantically searching for last minute Halloween costumes.

The issue isn’t the demand anymore, it’s the supply.

“It started slow, and now it’s coming on with a rampage,” Powell said. “We still have costumes here as you can see, but they’re going fast. We’re really happy.”

Powell says with less to do, he’s seen a lot more people getting into the spirit this year.

In addition to costumes, he’s seen decoration sales rise as well.