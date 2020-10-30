NC city leaders say Black Lives Matter flags will stay at voting site

Leaders in Carrboro say several Black Lives Matter flags will stay up at a voting site at Town Hall, even after state election officials requested they be taken down.

WRAL News has learned of several complaints from voters. The State Board of Elections sent city officials a letter calling for the flags to be taken down over concern that they could deter people from feeling confident to vote at the location. Thursday, city officials said the flags aren’t going anywhere.

“I live in Carrboro, and I’m very proud of the leadership we have here,” said Diane Robertson, a resident of Carrboro.

Robertson said she was made more proud when she saw these Black Lives Matter flags at the voting location.

