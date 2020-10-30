North Carolina police: 22-month-old critical after shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a 22-month-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in his abdomen.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Damien Lopez Rumbo is being treated at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

Winston-Salem police say officers responding to a call on Wednesday found the boy inside a blue minivan with the gunshot wound.

Police said it isn’t clear whether a person in the vehicle accidentally fired a gun or if the boy was an innocent bystander in an intentional shooting intended for another person.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.