Officials may modify restrictions for church after massive COVID-19 outbreak

CHARLOTTE (WSOC) — Mecklenburg County may modify the abatement order against a local church that health officials said held a weeklong convocation, which resulted in the county’s largest COVID-19 outbreak and five deaths.
County Manager Dena Diorio and the legal counsel for United House of Prayer for All People approved an agreement that after certain steps are taken, the county’s order to bar the church from holding in-person gatherings for two weeks will be modified.
Health officials said the church event on Beatties Ford Road is tied to at least 146 cases, including five deaths, in four counties.