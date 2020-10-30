Positive COVID-19 test sidelines Clemson quarterback

CLEMSON, SC (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss tomorrow’s game against Boston College after testing positive for COVID-19, and it’s unclear whether the Heisman Trophy contender will be available to play in the Tigers’ biggest game of the season.

Top-ranked Clemson is scheduled to play No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Nov. 7. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for a minimum of 10 days.

Lawrence said on Twitter that his symptoms have been “relatively mild” and he was following protocol from Clemson and the ACC about the virus.