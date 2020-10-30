Sen. Kamala Harris to campaign in NC this weekend

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for vice president, will be in North Carolina two days before the Nov. 3 election.

Harris has made multiple trips to the Tar Heel state, pitching to voters why she and Joe Biden should unseat Donald Trump and Mike Pence as the next leaders of the United States.

Her next trip to North Carolina includes stops in Fayetteville and Goldsboro. Those campaign events will happen Sunday, the day after early voting ends but two days before Election Day.

Vice President Mike Pence will also been in the Tar Heel State this weekend. The president’s campaign announced that Pence will host ‘Make America Great Again’ rallies in Elm City and Elizabeth City on Saturday.