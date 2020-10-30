Thalian Association Community Theater to hold auditions for Christmas Show

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The theater and arts community has been hit hard by covid-19, but things are beginning to look up. Auditions across the Cape Fear are starting back up just in time for the holidays.

The limit on group gatherings are still in place, forcing the Thalian Association Community Theater to get creative. On Monday, they will hold auditions for a brand new Christmas variety show.

This years show will be titled “All We Want For Christmas Is You”. Susan Habas, the Executive Director, says while things will look a bit different this holiday season, everything from the auditions to the final product will be safe for everyone to enjoy.

“The rehearsal process is going to be very safe as well because this is going to be a virtual show and filmed,”says Habas. “We plan to have no more than 10 people in any rehearsal process. So, you’ll be rehearsing separately then we’ll film it and edited it together in a big show.”

There is still time to sign up for an audition if you’re interested. We will have more on this story Monday on Good Morning Carolina.