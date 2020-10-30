Three Bladen County schools to reopen after closure

(PRESS RELEASE) — Bladen County Schools is happy to announce that Bladenboro Middle, Dublin Primary, and East Arcadia Elementary will reopen and welcome students back into their classrooms on Monday, November 2.

This will be the first day of four-day in-person classes at all three schools and the school district appreciates your patience as new protocols are implemented. As a result, carlines and entrances into the building will be slower so please allow for more time.

As a reminder, the schools will continue to enforce that all students and staff are required to wear a face covering, practice social distancing outside of the classroom, and implement extra cleaning practices.

In addition, students, staff, and families are reminded to be mindful of key preventive measures that can be useful in avoiding the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Please remember that if your children are sick, they should not be at school. Students need to be fever-free for 24 hours without medication before returning to class after any illness. This is critical to prevention.

Students will be served breakfast and lunch each day and will be provided with bottled water.

Any families that chose remote-only learning for their child at the beginning of the school year will remain on remote learning through the end of the first semester in December.

