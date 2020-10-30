Tillis talks reopening NC, slams Cunningham during stop in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Senator Thom Tillis stopped in Brunswick County at the Republican Headquarters in Bolivia Friday morning, trying to convince voters to send him back to Washington.

The senator first made remarks about his opponent, Cal Cunningham. He addressed his scandal and challenged him to debates every day until the election if he would accept.

Tillis spoke about Amy Coney Barrett becoming the newest Supreme Court justice, saying how much he values an independent court.

Tillis says he has faith that Barrett will interpret law without having her personal beliefs influence her decisions and republican may not be happy about every outcome, but that is what he appreciates about an independent judiciary.

He also addressed the local economy, saying the state cannot take another shutdown.

“We have to figure out a way to set rules of the road that will let everybody go back to work if they can safely, give people the option to stay at home if they’re at risk, and open up schools,” Tillis said. “That’s something that’s become one of the key issues. Parents of grade school children in particular are worried that their children are losing a year of education by not having the classroom experience.”

WWAY’s Sydney Bouchelle asked Tillis what he expects to happen on Election Day and he says he anticipates a win for himself and that President Donald Trump will win the state as well.

WWAY has reached out to the Cunningham campaign for a statement.