UNC issues ‘all clear’ after report of armed person on campus

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD/AP) — An “all clear” has been given after the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill issued an alert for a person described as armed and dangerous near the campus.

The school issued an alert shortly before noon Friday indicating a person was spotted near the Ambulatory Care Center west of the campus, but provided no further details.

Faculty, students and staff were ordered to go inside immediately and close windows and doors until further notice.

The student newspaper reported “dozens of law enforcement vehicles” on the scene.