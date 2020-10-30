US Forest Service investigating ‘nail trap’ in NC wilderness

By
Associated Press
-
0
A man who was walking his dog has suffered deep puncture wounds to his heel after stepping on a so-called “nail trap” in the North Carolina wilderness. (Photo: Tyler Mayo)

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has used leave blowers to clear a remote mountain road in North Carolina where a man recently stepped on a so-called “nail trap.” But they didn’t find any more of the crude devices.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Friday that incident is being investigated by the U.S. Forrest Service. It occurred Sunday in a remote area of western North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest.

- Advertisement -

A man suffered deep puncture wounds from the trap. It was buried in a rut and covered with leaves.

The trap was made of plywood and 2-inch nails with the points facing up.