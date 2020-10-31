Clemson coach: QB Lawrence doing ‘great,’ no new positives

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says quarterback Trevor Lawrence is doing “great” in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus.

He also said on ESPN’s “College GameDay” that there were no additional positives for the Tigers, who completed their latest round of testing yesterday.

No. 1 Clemson plays Boston College today without the Heisman Trophy contender, whose positive test was revealed on Thursday.

His status for Clemson’s showdown at No. 4 Notre Dame next Saturday is uncertain.