Ex-town employee indicted in $200K dumpster-related scam

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A solid-waste superintendent for a Forsyth County town was accused by authorities of defrauding the community of at least $200,000.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports former Kernersville employee Thad Leslie Buck was indicted Monday on eight counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Authorities accuse him of using a fake company to defraud the community over 14 years.

Buck became a solid-waste operations supervisor for the town in 2004 and was promoted to superintendent in 2009. He was fired in December.

The indictments against Buck allege that he told town officials that the company would paint the community’s dumpsters, but it never did the work.