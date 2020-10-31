Handful of races to set legislature rule, agenda

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina General Assembly control in November likely will come down to outcomes in about 15 closely contested House and Senate races.

Democrats need to win six additional House seats and five more Senate seats to ensure majorities in the chambers held by Republicans since 2011.

The winning party will have leverage to shape current policies and draw district boundaries for the next decade.

Democrats won enough seats in 2018 so that Republican margins were no longer veto-proof.

Democrats say expanding Medicaid would be their top priority if they were brought to power. Republicans are seeking to preserve their conservative policies of the past decade.