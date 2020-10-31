Hunter Biden’s laptop, text messages, and emails become major campaign issue

WASHINGTON (WPDE) — Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden is now a major character in the 2020 election days before voters decide who will lead the country over the next four years.

President Donald Trump and the former vice president are barnstorming across the country, pressing their constituents to get out and vote.

- Advertisement -

Biden has a slight lead in many state polls, but the president is running strong in many states he won during the 2016 campaign.

The Biden campaign was marching forward during the early general election, painting Trump as an incompetent executive who is incapable of navigating the United States through the pandemic, which has so far killed more than 229,356 people across the country, data from John Hopkins University shows.

Biden was sailing along until Trump and other conservatives turned his son into campaign fodder.

Read more here.