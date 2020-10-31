Metrics headed wrong way as NC again reports more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH (WSOC) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,809 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the second-highest daily increase after Thursday’s record of 2,885.
The continued spike in cases was accompanied by another increase in completed tests, with 38,247 tests completed Thursday.
As of Wednesday, 6.2% of tests were positive, a metric that has been inching down over the past three days but is still higher than the goal of 5%.
Currently, 1,196 people are hospitalized across the state with COVID-19, with 96% of hospitals reporting. This metric appears to have stabilized after a sharp increase in the first two weeks of the month.