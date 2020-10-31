Oh boy! Pregnant woman stands in 3-hour line to vote on her due date

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Strand Recreation Center voting line reached an all-time length Friday morning, stretching a quarter mile past the parking lot and down Scipio Lane.

While there was much grumbling about the lengthy three-hour wait, most of the soon-to-be voters cheerily held a sense of camaraderie. They were all in it together, completing a rite of passage in order to make their voices heard.

“I was pleasantly surprised with as many people as we have here,” John Toay said. “Not one person has been angry. There’s been no disturbances or disruptions. Everyone’s been getting along just fine.”

The line was made up of people of all shapes and sizes. Vietnam War veterans stood behind toddlers dragging miniature chairs. One woman knitted, joking with the people watching her work.

