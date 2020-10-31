Rocky Point man arrested for sexual child abuse

BURGAW (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of a man for sexual child abuse.

Thomas Frank Andrews, Jr., 36, was arrested in Pender County on Oct. 22. The Rocky Point resident was previously being investigated by the Vance County Sheriff’s Office, who had charged him with one count of Second-Degree Forcible Rape in their jurisdiction.

After his arrest, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office charged Andrews with 12 counts of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, two counts of Felony Child Abuse and two counts of Sexual Battery.

At the time of his arrest in Pender County, Andrews had in his possession hundreds of images of child pornography.

Andrews is currently being held in Vance County under a combined secured bond of $1,672,000.00.