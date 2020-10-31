Sir Sean Connery, iconic James Bond actor, dies at 90

LONDON (WTVD) — Sir Sean Connery, best known as the first actor to take on the iconic role of the fictional intelligence agent James Bond, has died. He was 90 years old.

He died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by wife Micheline and his two sons, Jason and Stephane, his publicist told the British Press Association.

Handpicked by creator Ian Fleming, Connery embodied “Bond, James Bond” for millions as the suave drinker, womanizer and disposer of evil.

He starred in seven films as Agent 007: “Dr. No” (1962) “From Russia with Love” (1963), “Goldfinger” (1964), “Thunderball” (1965), and “You Only Live Twice” (1967) — then appeared again in “Diamonds Are Forever” (1971) and “Never Say Never Again” (1983).

