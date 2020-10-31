Trump plans Sunday rally at Hickory airport; Pence to attend Boone church service

HICKIRY (WSOC) — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be making campaign stops in North Carolina just days before Election Day.
The Trump campaign announced that the president will be stopping in Hickory on Sunday during a flurry of 14 public appearances in three days across several states.
The President is scheduled to speak during a 5:30 p.m. rally Sunday at the Hickory Regional Airport. All attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer, according to the campaign.
Trump will also be visiting Fayetteville on Monday.