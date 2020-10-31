Trump plans Sunday rally at Hickory airport; Pence to attend Boone church service

The Trump campaign announced that the president will be stopping in Hickory on Sunday during a flurry of 14 public appearances in three days across several states.

The President is scheduled to speak during a 5:30 p.m. rally Sunday at the Hickory Regional Airport. All attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer, according to the campaign.

Trump will also be visiting Fayetteville on Monday.

