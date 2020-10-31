UK’s Johnson to hold news conference as new lockdown urged

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a news conference alongside his top scientific advisers Monday amid anticipation of him announcing a new national lockdown for England to stem a resurgence of the coronavirus.

The U.K. reported more than 21,900 new confirmed cases on Saturday, bringing the country’s total since the start of the pandemic to over 1 million.

Scientists have warned that COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths could soon surpass the levels seen at the outbreak’s spring peak.

Johnson’s office said his late-afternoon press conference would follow a Cabinet meeting to discuss “the government’s coronavirus response.”

One epidemiologist says there needs to be “radical action” to avoid deaths in the high tens of thousands.