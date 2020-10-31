US citizen kidnapped in Niger rescued in military operation

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say an American citizen kidnapped in the West African nation of Niger this past week has been rescued in a U.S. military operation in neighboring Nigeria.

Philipe Nathan Walton was taken from his farm in Massalata in southern Niger early Tuesday morning by armed kidnappers who demanded a ransom from the man’s father.

The Pentagon confirmed the operation Saturday, saying it took place in northern Nigeria and that the captive is now in State Department custody.

The U.S. says no U.S military personnel were injured during the operation.

President Donald Trump says in a tweet that it was a “Big win for our very elite U.S. Special Forces today.”