Volunteers offer free Covid testing to rural communities

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers set up camp in Supply Saturday, offering free Covid 19 testing.

Sandra Brooks, the Allexa Labs project lead says their mission is to offer testing in rural areas with high concentrations of minorities:

“We heard that there was an increase in Brunswick County…so we’re trying to reach out to minority communities and make sure that everyone’s tested so that…we can get out of this pandemic sooner.”

These areas statistically are situated farther from traditionally testing sites, and the communities often have less access to adequate healthcare.

“Some of them have transportation issues,” Brooks says, “so with us coming out into the community, that helps them to get the testing that they needed.

And with only two short steps, the process is easy and painless, Stacy Sessoms, another volunteer explains. First, you drive in. Then…

“You go through registration. And they’d ask you for any insurance information that you may have. If you don’t have it, it is still free. And then you’ll move down to testing. It’s a quick one minute test. It does not hurt. it’s kind of awkward feeling and it does make your eyes water a little bit, but it does not hurt.”

And that’s it. Easy as one, two, three.

Synara Brooks, another volunteer says not only will it keep you healthy…

“When you have Covid, I know a lot of people don’t take it as seriously. But when you start to lose loved ones and stuff. I lost my grandfather from it. I think that you should start reaching out and try to at least you know, get seen.”

It’s also a great way to look out for your loved ones and community.

If you’re interested in getting tested, here are their next stops:

Winnabow-St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, November 7, 10-12 p.m.

Cedar Grove Improvement Association, November 21, 2-6 p.m.

So What Now Inc., on the corner of Rankin and Anderson, November 28, 2-6 p.m.

For more information, click the link to head to their website.