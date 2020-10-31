Wimbledon champion Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has tested positive for COVID-19 and says she has “mild symptoms.”

The 29-year-old Romanian player says on Twitter that she is self-isolating at home and “recovering well from mild symptoms.” She adds: “I feel good…we will get through this together.”

Halep is ranked No. 2 in the world.

She won Wimbledon in 2019 and the French Open in 2018.

Halep skipped the U.S. Open due to fears of catching COVID-19. She said in August that she preferred to stay and train in Europe.