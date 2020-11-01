Arboretum turns trash into treasure

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — As Halloween weekend comes to a close, you might wonder when or how to get rid of that jack o’lantern before it starts to smell less than festive.

November 1st through the 6th, you can drop off your pumpkin at the New Hanover County Arboretum.

They plan to recycle unwanted gourds into animal feed and compost, turning Halloween trash into environmental treasure.

To drop yours off, all you have to do is drive up, follow the arrows and pumpkin signs, park, and drop your pumpkin into on of their compost bins.

It’s a great way to clear your house and conscience, helping the arboretum’s many plants and furry creatures.