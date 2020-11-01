Biden works to push Black turnout in campaign’s final days

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Biden is spending the final days of the presidential campaign appealing to Black supporters to vote in-person during a pandemic that has disproportionally affected their communities.

He’s betting that a strong turnout will boost his chances in states that could decide the election.

President Donald Trump is aiming to blunt the effort by arguing that Biden and other Democrats have taken the support of Black voters for granted.

When the coronavirus pandemic reached America, Democrats spent months pushing their supporters to vote by mail. But their energy has shifted to urging Black supporters who have long preferred to vote in person or distrust voting by mail to get out on Tuesday.