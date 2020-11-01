Paddle board competition held in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Paddle boarders from across the country competed in the annual Carolina Pro-Am tournament in Wrightsville Beach this weekend.

The tournament took place just south of the Crystal Pier, and included the largest amateur portion of the competition in the seven year history of the tournament.

- Advertisement -

A decent sized crowd turned out to watch the first day of the competition as paddle boarders competed in breezy and chilly conditions.

Considering that the event was delayed for months due to the pandemic, Haywood Newkirk considered the event a success.

“We’ve developed a community,” Newkirk said. “As you can see, we’ve got a pretty good turnout today. And the conditions a pretty sporty, pretty typical of North Carolina. We’ve got some surf, but it presents its challenges.”

Despite this year’s delay, organizers say they plan on holding next year’s competition in April — when it’s usually scheduled.