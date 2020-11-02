2 children pulled alive in dramatic Turkey quake rescues

IZMIR, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers have pulled two children from the rubble of a deadly earthquake in a Turkish coastal city.

The quake has left at least 93 people dead in Turkey and Greece.

Onlookers applauded with joy and wept with relief as rescuers saved a 3-year-old and a 14-year-old in the Turkish city of Izmir.

The U.S. Geological Survey rated the quake 7.0, though other agencies recorded it as less severe. Many buildings were completely reduced to rubble or saw several floors pancake in on themselves in Turkey.

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that authorities detained nine people for questioning about building collapses, including contractors and officials who approved plans.