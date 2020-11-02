Azalea Festival now accepting applications for 2021 street fair

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The 2021 North Carolina Azalea Festival is only a few months away, and regular registration for it’s downtown street fair is now live.

All vendors who signed up and paid in 2020 and have agreed to move their registration fee to 2021 will not have to pay for 2021. However, these vendors will still need to register for the 2021 street fair to make sure organizers have up to date information and a waiver signed.

To sign up for the Azalea Festival street fair and for more information, click here.

Applications are also open to sign up for the Azalea Festival Youth Committee. Only high school students are allowed to apply.

Click here to sign up for the Azalea Festival Youth Committee.