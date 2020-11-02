Carolina Beach to roll out new emergency alert system

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach will soon roll out a new way for residents to get informed during emergency situations.

Thanks to a $3,200 donation from the Pleasure Island Disaster Relief Fund, the town is implementing CodeRED, a widely-used public safety notification app.

During a meeting for the Carolina Beach Police Advisory Committee Monday night, Chief Chris Spivey and town leaders said the idea came about after Hurricane Florence.

They say the app will allow the town to communicate with evacuees and let them know when it is safe to return to the island.

“It’ll be very interactive and travel on more mediums than just text,” Spivey said. “It’ll be through email and Facebook, social media, text, phone calls with messages.”

The app boasts other public safety features as well and the town plans to roll it out in the coming weeks and test it. After the launch, the town will be responsible for financially supporting the system.