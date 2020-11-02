Colder weather impacting the crops of local farmers

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A frost advisory is in effect for the Cape Fear tonight as temperatures are forecasted to drop into the 30s. For local farmers, that could lead to the end of growing season for some crops.

One farmer at the Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market says crops such as collards and turnips actually fare better with the cold. But others will likely be gone after tonight, including okra, squash and tomatoes.

Overnight lows are expected to increase after tonight, so any crops that survive should be okay for another week or two.