DGX Wilmington opens in River Place

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An upscale urban market by Dollar General has opened in River Place in downtown Wilmington.

It’s called a DGX store and is located at 250 N. Water Street.

Hours of operation are seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

DGX Wilmington offers a selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, a health and beauty section, frozen and refrigerated food offerings, pet supplies, candies and snacks, paper products and home cleaning supplies.

“We are excited for the opportunity to serve downtown communities and city-dwellers with the essentials they need in a convenient, easy-to-shop format through our DGX Wilmington store,” Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and development, said. “We look forward to the opportunity to serve metropolitan customers in exciting downtown living environments with value and convenience on quality products. Ultimately, we seek to help customers save money on the things they need so they have funds left to purchase the items they want.”