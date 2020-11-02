Driver, 24, dies in crash on I-140 in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Castle Hayne man died in a high-speed crash on I-140 over the weekend, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday to a collision involving a pickup truck on I-140 Westbound near the 19 mile marker (between the I-40 exit and the Castle Hayne exit on I-140).

- Advertisement -

Highway Patrol says the investigation revealed that a Toyota pickup was speeding when it ran off the road to the left into the median, and then came back onto the road out of control. The truck overturned numerous times and rolled off the road.

Troopers say the driver, 24-year-old Trevin Tyrell Bagley, was ejected and died at the scene.

“High speed and lack of restraint use contributed to this collision,” according to Highway Patrol. “Impairment is not known at this time.”

I-140 westbound was closed for a period of time due to a large amount of debris in the roadway, but traffic was routed via I-40 around the collision scene.