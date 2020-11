WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With Halloween now behind us, there is a little more than 50 days until Christmas. The holiday cheer can already be felt in downtown Wilmington.

The city has added Christmas wreaths to light poles along Front Street.

It’s a tradition each year at the beginning of November.

Currently the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting is scheduled for November 27 at 5:30 p.m. although that could change due to COVID-19 restrictions.