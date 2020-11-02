Fast-growing hurricane threatens flooding in Central America

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Hurricane Eta has erupted quickly into a potentially catastrophic major hurricane as it heads for Central America, and forecasters are warning of massive massive flooding and landslides across a vulnerable region.

Eta had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph Monday and was centered about 70 miles east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border late Monday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center says the storm is was moving west at 9 mph.

The Category 4 hurricane is likely to strengthen further before running ashore by early Tuesday in Nicaragua, where it could bring rains measured in feet rather than inches.