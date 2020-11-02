Man sentenced up to 21 years in prison for sexually assaulting teen girl

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A Riegelwood man has been sentenced up to 21 years for sexually assaulting a 13 year old last summer.

Dominique T. Banks, 21, entered a guilty plea to one count statutory rape and was sentenced on Monday in Bladen County Superior Court.

In summer 2019, the victim reported to authorities that she had been sexually assaulted by Banks at his home. At the time of the offense, Banks was 20 years old and the victim was 13.

The case was reviewed by the Bladen County Department of Social Services and the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office who filed the charges against Banks following an investigation.

Banks, who also has a previous conviction in Wake County for indecent liberties with a child, will be required to register as a sex offender at the completion of his prison sentence and will be subject to satellite-based monitoring for the remainder of his life.