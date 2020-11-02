More strong winds for North Carolina extend power outages

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Gusty winds buffeting western North Carolina on the heels of Tropical Storm Zeta has left more than 11,000 utility customers without power.

The Charlotte Observer reports a wind advisory was in effect for Asheville and other communities on Monday as gusts were expected to exceed 50 mph across the mountains.

- Advertisement -

The N.C. Department of Public Safety says the majority of the outages are in McDowell and Polk counties.

Tropical Storm Zeta on Thursday doused parts of North Carolina with rain and lashed the state with powerful winds, causing more than a half-million customers to lose power.