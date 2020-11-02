North Carolina has record-setting number of early voters

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — As of Monday morning, more than 4.5 million ballots have been cast early. That’s about 200,000 less than the entire voting turnout in the 2016 Presidential Election.

The numbers represent more than 61% of the registered voting population in North Carolina.

The NC State Board of Election announced Sunday it hopes to tally and report at least 97% of all ballots cast by the end of Election Day, giving voters an idea of who won some of our state’s races.

However, mail-in ballots can still be counted through November 12 if they have been postmarked by Nov. 3.

Take a look at the Cape Fear region’s early voter numbers below.

In New Hanover County, more than 112,000 votes have been cast, which is about 63% of eligible voters.

In Brunswick County, more than 78,000 people have voted, which is about 68%.

In Pender County, nearly 29,000 ballots have been cast, which is about 64% of eligible voters.

In Columbus County, more than 18,000 votes have been cast, or about half of the voters there.

In Bladen County, more than 13,000 votes have been cast, or about 59% of the eligible voting population.

On Election Day, which is Tuesday, voters must vote at their assigned polling place which will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

Find your Election Day polling place by entering your information into the Voter Search tool, or searching using your address with the Polling Place Search.