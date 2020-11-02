Sports to resume for public high schools this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After a nearly eight month layoff, sports will return to state public high schools this week.

On Wednesday, high schools in the Cape Fear have their official day of practice for cross country and volleyball.

- Advertisement -

It will be the first practices since mid-March.

Hoggard High School Athletic Director Brad Lewis says they’re excited about student-athletes are back competing.

“It’s been quite a journey,” he said. “We’re excited about it to finally to get a start of a season with cross-country and volleyball going on Wednesday. It’s just been kind of step by step and making sure we were doing everything right for the kids and for the coaches.”

Competition play will not official get underway until Nov. 16.

Tonight at 7:30 on WWAY, hear more from athletic directors on the upcoming season.