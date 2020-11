PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Police Department needs your help with identifying two people seen on camera attempting to break into a vehicle.

The police department released the video below of the incident.

If you have any information, please contact the Surf City Police Department at (910) 328-7711, by email at investigations@surfcitypolice.com, or by submitting a Text-a-Tip.