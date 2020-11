WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new TV series is set to begin filming again in Wilmington this month, joining “Scream 5” and “Hightown” as the third production to tape in the Cape Fear this fall.

“This Country” originally began filming in March at Screen Gems Studios in Wilmington before having to shut down due to the pandemic.

Screen Gems will continue to assist with the production, but the show will no longer be filmed on the lot.

It is scheduled to premier at some point during the 2020-21 season.