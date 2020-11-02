Three Bladen schools return to classroom following COVID-19 concerns

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three schools in Bladen County are back in the classrooms on Monday after COVID-19 concerns caused them to temporarily transition into remote only learning.

Bladenboro Middle, Dublin Primary, and East Arcadia Elementary moved to online learning only for the past few weeks due to positive COVID-19 cases and/or a large number of possible exposure cases.

“This will be the first day of four-day in-person classes at all three schools and we appreciate your patience as we implement new protocols,” the school district wrote in a release. “As a result, carlines and entrances into the building will be slower so please allow for more time. As a reminder, the schools will continue to enforce that all students and staff are required to wear a face covering, practice social distancing outside of the classroom, and implement extra cleaning practices. In addition, students, staff, and families are reminded to be mindful of key preventive measures that can be useful in avoiding the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.”

Bladen County School says if your children are sick, they should not be at school. Students need to be fever-free for 24 hours without medication before returning to class after any illness.

“This is critical to prevention,” BCS wrote.

Students will be served breakfast and lunch each day and will be provided with bottled water.

Any families that chose remote-only learning for their child at the beginning of the school year will remain on remote learning through the end of the first semester in December.