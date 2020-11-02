Trump and Biden make last-minute appeal on eve of election

(CBS News) — On the eve of Election Day, both campaigns will be making their last-minute appeals to voters in swing states. President Trump is set to hold rallies in North Carolina and Michigan, as well as Kenosha, Wisconsin, the site of unrest this summer, and Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Biden, meanwhile, will be barnstorming the critically important state of Pennsylvania with Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff. The campaign said Sunday that Biden will also be traveling to Cleveland on Monday.

The Biden campaign announced Sunday that former President Obama would be campaigning in Georgia and Florida, two other key battleground states.

The CBS News Battleground Tracker on November 1 found that Biden holds an Electoral College lead heading into Election Day, with Mr. Trump needing an Election Day surge to win.